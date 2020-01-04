Shirley Ann Smith, 74, died Friday, January 3, 2020, in Mantachie. She was born August 24, 1945, in Mantachie, to Andy and Maggie Taylor West. She was a homemaker and great caregiver to her family. She enjoyed yard sales, gospel singing, and being around her family. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, January 5, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Jimmy Newby and Bro. Blake Buchanan officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Survivors include three sons, Stevie Lancaster, Douglas Smith (Carole Lawson), and Christopher Smith (Jennifer Yawn) one daughter, Nashonda Holley, all of Mantachie; one brother, Herman "Bud" West; two sisters, Ozell Hale and Avenell Escanlante; six grandchildren, Jason Smith, Justin Smith, Sarah Kate Smith, Skylar Holley, Tara Yawn, and Dakota Yawn; two great grandchildren, Keely "Cat" Smith and Mattie Kate Smith; and numerous other family members. She was preceded in death by the fathers of her children, Lamar Lancaster and Douglas Paul Smith; several brothers and sisters; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Brandon Guin, Brian Hale, Justin Hale, Randy Hale, Brad Hale, and Matt Flemming. Visitation will continue from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Sunday, January 5 at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
