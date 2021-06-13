J. D. Smith, Sr., 72, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence in Iuka. Services will be on Tuesday, June 15, at 11:00 a.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 15, from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.