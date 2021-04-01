Tony Max Smith, Sr., 80, of Booneville, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He was a member of the New Prospect Presbyterian Church, he loved hunting and attending to his cows. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home with Reverend Bill Connolly officiating. Burial will be in the New Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. He is survived by, 3 sons, Richard Smith (Donna), Tony Smith, Jr. (Amira) and Ben Lewelling (Angie); 2 daughters, Carol Gamblin (Bobby) and Lori Hunsucker (Mark); 2 brothers, James "Jeb" Smith (Kathleen) and Henry Smith; 1 sister, Jennie Lou Brannan (Jimmy); grandchildren, Mark Allen Hunsucker, Jr., Richard Lee Whitney, Kassidy Gamblin, Chase Lewelling, Brianna Lewelling, Anna Smith, Tony "Trey" Smith, III, Joey Kimble Smith; great grandchildren, Jayden Whitney, Kannon Whitney, Jackson Casper, Kenadie Simmons and Kaitlynne Raymond; host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, James Kimble Smith and Ruth Axon Smith; his wife, Syble Smith; his son, Joey Smith; his sister, Sugenia Tolbird. Pallbearers will be Mississippi State Highway Patrol Troopers, Brian McGee, Cody Langley, Jason Jenkins, Darrell McNair, Todd Davis and Cody McGee. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.