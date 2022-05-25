Steve Allen Smith, 60, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a sudden illness. He was born July 4, 1961, in Tupelo, to Kenneth Ray and Sula Annette Underwood Smith. He was a self - employed carpenter and horse trainer most all his life. He enjoyed hog, deer, and turkey hunting, which he hunted off of horseback. He enjoyed riding and was very gifted at training horses, even training horses to do tricks. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Merlin Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Stephens Cemetery. Survivors include his parents, Ray and Ann Smith of Rosebud, MS; his children, Rosie Johnson, Casey Smith, Shannon Smith, Emma Jackson, Austin Lacy, Blake Rivers, Hannah Smith, Addison Smith, Bailey Smith, and Richard Rhinewalt; one sister, Angela Coleman of Carthage; six granddaughters; a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
