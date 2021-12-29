Terrance L. "T-Bone" Smith was born January 8th, 1963 to Louise and Billie Smith in Beloit, WI. He departed his life December 20th, 2021 at River Crossing Nursing Home in Rockford, IL after his battle with MS. Terry was a graduate of West High School in Rockford, IL. He loved his classic cars. He enjoyed making breakfast, and especially loved biscuits. He enjoyed his "plants," Karen's and Becky's. He is survived by his father Billie (Ethel Dean) Smith of Batesville, MS; Like a son Stanley (Tangela) Black of Pontotoc, MS; Special sister Chelsea (Maurice) Vaughn of Beloit, WI; Brothers Scottie (Regina), Steven, and Stanley (Jackie) Davidson of Beloit,WI; Nieces Camille Smith of Seattle, WA and Hollece Smith of Alonggpo City, Philippians; Like nieces Brittany, Larasia, Sherral and Specialtume of Beloit, WI; Nephew Anthony Smith, Jr. of Alonggpo City, Philippians; Like Nephews Jeral and Chonsea of Beloit, WI; Aunts Daisy (Vern) Golden and Minnie Payton of Beloit, WI, Leona Davidson of Batesville, MS, and Gene Herron of Tennessee; Uncle Willie Miller of Madison,WI; Special Family and Friends Kevin Golden and Parco Golden of Pontotoc, MS, Kerry Bell and Toddy Johnson of Beloit, WI, Dre Owens and Joseph Tisdale of Illinois. He is preceded in death by his loving mother Louise, son Terrance Lipsey, brother Anthony Smith, sister Kayla Smith, maternal grandparents Virt and Ponce de Leon, and paternal grandparents Daisy and Elmer Smith. Viewing will be Friday, December 31, 2021, from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, at Payton Mortuary. Funeral service will be Friday, December 31, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks are required for both viewing and service. Interment will follow at Golden Cemetery in Pontotoc, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
