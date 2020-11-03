Tommie Lewis Smith, 73, passed away Monday, November 02, 2020, at Home in Belden. Services will be on Thursday, November 5, 1:00 pm at Chesterville Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at please visit our website for additional information. associatedfuneral.com Associated Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center would like to thank the Smith Family and offer our condolences to the entire family.

