Our beloved "TC", Tommy Carter Smith's zest for life will be remembered long after his passing. Tommy passed away Monday evening, November 1, 2021 at the age of 74. Tommy battled several health issues, and was a resident at Baldwyn Nursing Facility, a place for which the family was so grateful. The simple pleasures in life for Tommy surrounded TRAINS - he loved all kinds and would walk very fast to the train tracks and watch them run. His model train collection was quite extensive, and he had a story to tell you about each and every model. Tommy Carter is preceded in death by his parents Polly and Watson Smith. He is survived by his Great Aunt Lorene McElroy, his Aunt & Uncle Eddie & Billie Sue Trumble, and his cousins, Stephanie Carter, Eddie Trumble Jr, Sue Ellen Burchfield, Debbie Berry, Dwalia South, Jerry Lloyd, Sherry Jo Rowlett, Susan Ketchum, Terry Street, Thomas Miller, Vernon Miller, Ray Miller, and treasured friend, Susan Phillips. The family is holding a visitation on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Waters Funeral Home from 2p.m. -3:30 p. m. There will not be a graveside service. Tommy will be laid to rest at Ingram Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving of your time or other needs at Baldwyn Nursing Facility, 739 Fourth Street, Baldwyn, MS 38824, or donate to Ingram Baptist Church https://ibcbaldwyn.com. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.