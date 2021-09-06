Wayne Smith passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at the age of 91. He was born in Union County, Mississippi to Claude Augustus Smith and Vena Mae Shirley Smith. Wayne was married to Helen Robinson Smith for 52 years before she passed away 13 years ago. He is survived by two sons: Michael Smith and his wife Stacy, David Smith and his two children Katelyn Smith and Matthew Smith and their mom Karen Smith. Wayne was a member of First Baptist Church of New Albany, Mississippi. He served in the Army, was a member of the local American Legion, and was a long-time member of the Kiwanis Club. Wayne loved music and played the piano for many events over the years. Family and friends were a rich part of his life. Funeral arrangements will be handled by United Funeral Service in New Albany, Mississippi and the service will be Thursday, September 9, 2021, at First Baptist Church in New Albany. Visitation will be from 9 - 11 am and the service will be at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of New Albany with a designation to Missions giving. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
