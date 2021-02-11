Wayne Smith, 77, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2021, at Sanctuary House in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, Feb 12, 2021 at Crossroads Christian Church. Visitation will be on 12;30 pm until service time at the church with ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO directing.. Burial will follow at Crossroads Church Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.