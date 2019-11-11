Calvin Wesley Smith, 80, died Monday, November 11, 2019, at his home in Duck Hill, Mississippi. Wesley was born December 22, 1938, to Fred Smith and Flossie Hill Smith in Carlisle, Arkansas. After graduating from Carlisle High School in 1957, he enlisted in the United States Navy. After the Navy, he worked as a lineman for Arkansas Power and Light before relocating to Pontotoc and retiring from Tupelo Fibers in maintenance. He married Louise Brown on December 1, 1961 and they enjoyed over 50 years of marriage before her death in March of 2012. Wesley enjoyed fishing and Arkansas Razorbacks football. He was a member of Buchanan Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Survivors include his three children, Nita Hood and her husband, Richard of Duck Hill, Gale McKissack and her husband, John of Starkville and Mike Smith of Pontotoc; four grandchildren, Alan Hood and his wife, Stephanie of Talladega, Alabama, Kyle Hood of Duck Hill, Zac McKissack of Starkville and Candace Buckley and her husband, Chris of Starkville; five great-grandchildren, Asher Hood, Hunter McKissack, Presley Buckley, Tyler Ann Buckley, Austyn Claire Buckley and Edie Gale Buckley; one sister, Peggy Holmes and her husband, Glynn of Hazen, Arkansas and one brother, Ray Smith his wife, Brenda of Carlisle and one brother-in-law, Paul Uhiren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Flossie Smith; wife, Louise Smith and sister, Joan Uhiren. Visitation will be 2 until service time Wednesday, November 13, 2019, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
