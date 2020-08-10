Wesley Daniel Smith, 40, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born in Corinth on November 26, 1979, to Betty Sue Smith. He loved his twins, making "dad" jokes, and dancing with them. He loved science and teaching youth to love it as well. He was thought of as the "science guy" around Hills Chapel School where he taught special education. He was often asked to judge the Northeast Mississippi Community College Science Fair. He was an avid Role Play Gamer and was well known for his ability to create detailed characters and strategies. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Roberts and Bro. Lonnie Murphy officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday night at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Mary Smith; his son, Connor Thomas Athel Smith; a daughter, Thea Grace Smith; his mother, Betty Smith; sister, Patti Thompson (Steven) of Tupelo; nephew, Sam McVay of Memphis; a special uncle, Jeff Smith (Ginger) of Booneville; and many more aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Athel James Smith; grandmother, Ovivious Prather Smith; father-in-law, Wade Easley, Jr.; and mother-in-law, Thomas Ann Easley. Donations may be made to Booneville Renasant Bank Trust for Connor and Thea Smith. Pallbearers will be Brian Hargett, Xavier Neal, Aaron Lee, Nick Marshall, Jeff Smith, Fred Grass, and Chris Bennett. Honorary Pallbearer will be Sam McVay. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
