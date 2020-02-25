Wilburn Eugene Smith, 63, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at his home in Booneville. He was born December 18, 1956, to Elbert Eugene and Mary Sue Smith. He was a member of Forked Oak Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served in the 101st Airborne. He did plumbing and electrical work. He enjoyed watching TV. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Dewayne Morgan and Bro. Rick Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Forked Oak Cemetery. He is survived by one son, Kevin Eugene Smith; two daughters, Andreanna Ragin and Asia Ragin; two brothers, Danny (Janet) Smith and Marty Smith; one sister, Janet Rowland; very special friend, Diane Lowery and her children, Niesha Lowery and Rockelle Lowery; and the mother of his children, Pattie Ragin. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers are Malcolm McGee, Bruce Baggett, Wyatt Kennedy and Jerry McGee. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
