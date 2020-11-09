Billy Gene "Bill" Smitherman, 80, passed away November 9, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Southaven, MS. Bill moved to Memphis, TN from Ingomar, MS with his beloved wife of 57 years, Pat, in 1967. He then began working for Memphis Furniture where he was employed for over 25 years. After that, he continued working with furniture opening his company "Bill's Upholstery" in 1986. He enjoyed every minute of the hard work and loved the people he got to meet. He owned and operated his business until he retired in 2017. Bill loved the beauty of the country and visiting his hometown, family, and friends every chance he got. He loved making people laugh and spending time with his family. He was an avid lover of the Memphis Tigers and baseball! Bill is survived by his wife, Pat Smitherman, Olive Branch, MS; his children, Angela Roberson (Jeff), Byhalia, MS, Billy Smitherman (Tiffany), Olive Branch, MS, and Patrick Smitherman (Rachel), Olive Branch, MS; his grandchildren, Alicia Archambeault (Michael), Byhalia, MS, Cameron Roberson (Melody), Cordova, TN, Dylan Owens, Moscow, TN, Christina, Mary, Connor, Leigha, Jaxon, and Olivia Smitherman, and Savannah and Madison Hollis, Olive Branch, MS; and his great-grandchildren, Hendrix and Jennings Archambeqult and Reya Roberson. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, James and Earlene Smitherman; his brothers, Norris and Baby Smitherman; and his son, Billy Gene Smitherman, Jr. Service will be Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Buddy Gordon and Bro. Ryan Vanderford officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Billy Smitherman, Billy Lee Tackett, Cameron Roberson, Connor Smitherman, Dylan Owens, and Jeff Roberson. Honorary Pallbearers: Larry Young and Jerry Young. Visitation will be Thursday, November 12th from 5-9PM and Friday, November 13th 12PM until service time.
