Ronald 'R.J.' Smitherman, Jr., 37, passed away Tuesday, May 04, 2021, at his residence in Greenwood Springs. Services will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 5 PM at First Assembly of God Church in Amory. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 PM to service time at the church.

