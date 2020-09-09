THAXTON -- Beulah Smithers, 81, passed away Tuesday, September 09, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. Services will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11AM at Bellevue Cemetery.

