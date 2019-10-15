Angiela Dawn Merritt Smithey, 49, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. She was born April 10, 1970, in Union County to Lamont and Jennie Barkley Merritt. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She was employed at Albany Industries. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Marty Merritt, Bro. Bobby Butler, and Bro. Neal Vick officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband: Bobby R. Smithey, Jr.; 1 daughter: Jennie Smithey of Myrtle; 1 son: Nicky Merritt of Myrtle; 6 sisters: Jean Guin, Sue Chunn, Joyce Thomas, Debbie Roaten, Sandra Dye, and Sherri Williams; 1 brother: Danny Merritt; and 2 grandchildren: Kagen Merritt and Kera Merritt. She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 daughter: Isabel Smithey. Pallbearers will be Brad Cobb, Kevin Taylor, Josh Merritt, Bradley Roaten, James Smithey, and Ben Burks. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
66°
Mostly Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds S at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Overcast with showers at times. Thunder possible. Low around 55F. Winds S at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: October 15, 2019 @ 6:53 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.