Angiela Dawn Merritt Smithey, 49, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. She was born April 10, 1970, in Union County to Lamont and Jennie Barkley Merritt. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church. She was employed at Albany Industries. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Marty Merritt, Bro. Bobby Butler, and Bro. Neal Vick officiating. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband: Bobby R. Smithey, Jr.; 1 daughter: Jennie Smithey of Myrtle; 1 son: Nicky Merritt of Myrtle; 6 sisters: Jean Guin, Sue Chunn, Joyce Thomas, Debbie Roaten, Sandra Dye, and Sherri Williams; 1 brother: Danny Merritt; and 2 grandchildren: Kagen Merritt and Kera Merritt. She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 daughter: Isabel Smithey. Pallbearers will be Brad Cobb, Kevin Taylor, Josh Merritt, Bradley Roaten, James Smithey, and Ben Burks. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

