Funeral services for John Timothy "Smitty" Smithey, 6o, of Mooreville will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 5, at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home and from 9-11 a.m. on Friday before funeral services. Rev. Ricky Pierce will officiate with a eulogy from friend Riley Cagle. Charlotte Green will provide special music. Tim Smithey died Wednesday, Aug. 3, at his Mooreville home following a sudden illness. Smithey was employed for 27 years as a lineman and underground technician for the Tombigbee Electric Power Association. He was an active and enthusiastic outdoorsman who traveled extensively in the Southeast and the Midwest to hunt whitetail deer and turkey. His primary residence was in Mooreville, but he spent many happy hours with friends at the Detroit Hunt Club in Detroit, Alabama. An only child, Tim had many friends he viewed as brothers. He was the designated hitter for his state championship softball team for many years. Tim was a mentor to many from all walks of life. Survivors include Tim's beloved wife of five years, Lorraine Cole Smithey; daughters Morgan Smithey (Sammy), Molly Smithey, and Anna Smithey Sisk (Jay); step-children Logan Gann Walker (Brandon) and Jordan Gann (Joel); Grandchildren Alli Reece McLarty, John Baylor McLarty, and Brenlee and Bentley Walker; and his mother, Mary Francis Hill. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Franks Smithey; maternal grandparents Roy and Helen Sneed Daniels; and paternal grandparents Rice and Vera Horton Smithey Sr. Pallbearers will be Rusty Boren, Rodney Cagle, Greg "Homey" Coggins, Bobby Ellis, Cody Keith, Roger Pender, Tyler Pender, Gene Ponders, Johnny Ponders and Dorsey Spicer. Honorary pallbearers will be the Detroit Hunt Club family and the Tombigbee EPA family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Tim's memory to Tombigbee EPA Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi Foundation (benefitting injured linemen), P.O. Drawer 1789, Tupelo, MS 38802, or the Detroit Hunt Club Conservation Fund, 164 Finch Loop, Sulligent, AL 35586. For those unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com and will be permanently archived.
Purchase Access
You're all set!
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.