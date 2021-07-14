Monica Baughman Smithey, 68, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center from complications of Covid-19. A longtime resident of the Unity Community east of Plantersville, Monica spent over 28 years working for Walmart, primarily in the Electronics Department. She enjoyed gardening, keeping her yard and growing beautiful flowers. She raised most of her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She married Rice "Junior" Smithey, Jr. in 1970 and he survives. A service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Friday, July 16, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Chris Holder officiating. Burial will follow in Unity Presbyterian Church Cemetery east of Plantersville. Visitation will begin at 11 AM at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 1 PM on Friday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming, where it will be archived. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. She is survived by her husband, Junior Smithey; children, Gina Gray and Jerry Wayne (Abigail) Smithey both of Plantersville; grandchildren, Gage Smithey, Alexia Smithey, Emma Gray, and Hayze Smithey; brothers and sisters, Jimmy Alvis Baughman of Plantersville, MS, Jerry (Susan) Baughman of Chesterville, MS, Stanley (Chris) Baughman of Plantersville, MS, Patricia Buse of Plantersville, MS, Lisa Keith of Tupelo, MS, and Buddy (Rannie) Baughman of Shannon,MS; and loved by so many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, co-workers, and friends from every stage of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Buddy Alvis Baughman, Sr. and Josephine Shettles Baughman; and her nephew, Michael Baughman, and niece Melinda Patterson. Pallbearers will be her nephews. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
