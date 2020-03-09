Margaret Malone Smithson, 88, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Baptist Hospital in Columbus, MS. She was born in Hamilton, MS on July 11, 1931 to Reuben Guy Malone and Ottie Boyd Malone. She lived in Washington D.C. for 35 years and had lived in Monroe County for the past 32 years. Ms. Smithson retired after 35 years with the FBI. She was one of the first females to work with the FBI. She loved Bingo, crocheting and needle work. She was a member of the Hamilton Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Robert Moore officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include three daughters Jean Robinson of Hamilton,MS, Amanda Craig of West Point, MS and Pamela Parker of Columbus, MS; twelve grandchildren Tiffany Allen, Jody Gwathney, Catherine Sawtelle, Cory Thompson, Kyle Thompson, Alex Robinson, Matt Southard, Lynn Southard, Phillip Swan, Parker Stanford, Jess Dyck and McKenzie Hancock , sixteen great grandchildren and one sister-in-law Diana Malone. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Laughton Pounders and husband James B. Smithson, one daughter Denise Williamson , and one brother Bob Malone. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 1:00 P. M. until service time. Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children's Reasearch Hospital or favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
