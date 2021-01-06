Robert Jerry Smothers, 77, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Graveside services will be on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery in Aberdeen with Bro. Mike Tucker and Bro. Ronnie Boozer officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen is in charge of services.

