Linda Kay Litzler Sneed, 72, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021 at her home. She loved to crochet and was an avid reader and crossword puzzle pro. She enjoyed selling Avon for 25 plus years, during which time she achieved Gold status in the Avon Presidents Club. She was a seamstress and worked in the furniture industry all her life. Her favorite past time was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be at 11:00am Monday, May 24, 2021, at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Bennie Randolph and Bro. Jimmy Russell will officiate. Burial will follow at Sneed Family Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangments. Survivors-her children-Garry Jordan (Lisa) Denver, CO, Katie Staser (Shenan) of Pontotoc, and Sonny Snider of Ecru; sister-Judy Barnes (Aaron) of Longview, TX; her grandchildren-Cody Jordan (Jade), Madison Martin (Larry), Bray Staser (Taylor), Colton Sappington, Montana Snider; her great grandchildren-Stella Kayte Staser and Lathe Martin; special friends-Brenda Dillard and Janice Cannon. Preceded in death by: her husband-Jerry Sneed; her parents-Leonard and Clara Litzler; brothers-Bill Litzler and twin brother Larry Litzler; sister-Ruth Litzler Middendorff. Pallbearers: Shenan Staser, Bray Staser, Colton Sappington, Nathan Swords, Jamie Mahan and Neil Williams. Visitation: 5:00pm-8:00pm Sunday, May 23, 2021 and 10:00am until service time Monday.
