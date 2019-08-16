THAXTON -- Rendell Sneed, 81, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at his hime in Thaxton. Services will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Friday, August 16, 5-8PM and Saturday, Augut 17, 1PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery.

