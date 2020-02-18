CALHOUN CITY -- Jerry Snellings, 79, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at his home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12:00pm until service time at the funeral home.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.