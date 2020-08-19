AMORY -- Charles William Ray Snider, 56, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at his home in Amory. Services will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1PM at Harvest Time Church of God. at 289 West 8th St, Pontotoc, MS.

