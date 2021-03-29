Eric Denby Snipes Jr., passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at his home at the age of 70. He was born August 30, 1950 in New Albany, the son of Eric Denby Snipes Sr. and Katye Hall Snipes. After his graduation from New Albany High School, he then earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Mississippi. His working career included serving as manager of Hancock Fabric Stores as well as working for Benchcraft Furniture and Room to Room. He later became the owner of Darlin's Plants. Eric was a member of St. Luke United Methodist Church. He enjoyed Ole Miss Sports. Eric leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Layne Snipes of Tupelo; four children, Melanie Ard (Barry) of New Albany, John Snipes of Dumas, Kim Fly (Brian) of Mooreville, and Tracie Bramlett (Steve) of Tupelo; his sister, Barbara Murphy of Indianapolis, Indiana; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dianne Lyons Snipes; and a son, Jason Snipes. The family will honor Eric's memory with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Luke United Methodist Church with Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Friends and family are respectfully asked to observe COVID restrictions by wearing masks and social distancing. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial may be made to the Jason Snipes Memorial Scholarship Fund at Union University, 1050 Union University Drive, Jackson, TN 38305; Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803; or the St. Luke Food Pantry, 1400 Clayton Ave., Tupelo, MS 38804.
