Margie Shelton Snipes passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on July 20, 2022. Margie was born in Tupelo, MS on July 25, 1943, to Harold and Mildred Means. She was joyfully reunited in Heaven with her parents, Harold and Mildred Shelton and her brother, Len Shelton. She married Grover Snipes on September 10, 1961 and together they had 60+ treasured years together until her passing. As a 30 year military family, Margie and Grover had many wonderful travels together, both in states and overseas, and found a way to make a home wherever they landed. In the midst of all the travels, Margie managed to hone her skills as an interior designer starting her own business called Southouse Interiors & Antiques and she was also a jewelry shop owner, Southouse Fine Jewelry, where she would provide unique and one-of-a-kind pieces of art for her customers to enjoy. Along with all the travels, the greatest accomplishment in Margie's life was her beloved family; together, she and Grover had two children, Steven and Jennifer. She is survived by her husband, Grover Snipes; daughter, Jennifer Vogel and her husband, Shaun; her son, Steven Snipes and his wife, Jennifer; brothers, George and Glen Shelton and wife Donna. She is also survived by her six grandchildren to whom she loved dearly: Jessie, Jordyn and Joshua Vogel and Sarah, Abby and Drew Snipes, as well as many other beloved family members and friends. Margie will be laid to rest at Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery in Texas.
