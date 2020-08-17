Timothy Snipes, 26, resident of Ripley and former resident of Texas, died unexpectedly Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 5 PM Tuesday, August 18 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with personal reflections given by his brothers, Samuel Johnson and Randle Snipes. Interment will be private. Timothy was born February 1, 1994 in Alpine, TX the son of the late Rita Snipes. He received his education in the Texas Public School System and continued his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College. He was currently employed in the Framing Department at Ashley Manufacturing Corporation in Ripley. Moving to Tippah County 5 years ago to be near his brothers, Timothy enjoyed the outdoors and the rural way of life. He will be remembered as an avid Star Wars fan and loved all kinds of music. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Those left to share memories include his two brothers, Samuel Johnson and Randle Snipes, both of Ripley. The family requests that memorials be directed to any area Humane Society. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Timothy's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.