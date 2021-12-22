Mary Elizabeth Ivy Snow, 79, the fourth child of the late Willie Louis and the late Myrtle Buchanan Ivy was born January 29, 1942 in Houlka, MS. The family later moved to Shannon. She transitioned to life eternal on December 19, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center, Tupelo. Lizzy began her spiritual journey at Chapel Grove West M.B. Church and continued at Union Baptist M.B., Shannon and Red Bud M.B., Okolona. She was a 1962 graduate of Siggers High School, Shannon. She was married to the late James Robert Snow, who preceded her in death along with her parents and two siblings: Cleoria Ivy Crayton and Eugene Ivy. Survivors are her three loving Sons: Norman Kelvin Snow (Kim), Atlanta, GA; Kermit Snow, Jackson, MS and Robert Francis Snow (Marie), Houston, MS; Six grandchildren: Norman Kelvin Snow II, Corey Alexander Snow, Calah Elizabeth Snow, Hannah Ruth Snow-Carson (Lyndon), Aidan Snow and Nathan Ford; Three great-grandchildren; Six sisters: Essie McClendon, Pearlie Stevenson, Earlean Ivy, Ressia Clark (Dennis), Cora Mitchell and Stella Smith (Dr. Jerome); Six brothers: Willie T. Ivy, Tommie Lee Ivy, John Henry Ivy, Harvey Lee Ivy, James Robert Ivy and Bobby Earl Ivy; Sister-in-law , Mary White Ivy; seven brothers-In-law: Quenton Snow (Ora), Willard Snow, Arnold Snow (Dorothy), Wayne Snow (Lillian), Othelma Snow (Gwendolyn), Orlando Snow (Diane), Darren Snow (Verneice) and other relatives. Services will be Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Snow Cemetery (Red Bud)-Okolona at 11 a.m. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. Bailey Funeral Home - Okolona is in charge of the arrangements.
