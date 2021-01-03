Tommy Lee Snow, 77, resident of Corinth and former resident of Cranberry, PA, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 31, 2020 at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley following a brief illness. A private family service will be at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Snow was born August 10, 1943 in Oil City, PA, the son of the late George Frederick and Jean Marie Carson Snow. He was a graduate of Oil City Pennsylvania High School and was employed as a plant manager for Intex Plastics Corporation in Corinth before retiring. Mr. Snow will be remembered as a "people person" who enjoyed conversation, especially over dinner. His passion was golf, golf and more golf but his loving family would always be his pride and joy. Memories will continue to be shared by his daughter, Vicki Killinger (James) of Corinth, one brother, Larry Wade Snow, of Cranberry, PA, two grandchildren, Cody Thomas Gates (Hailey) and Paige Makenna Davis, a sister and brother in law, Kay and Gene Curll, of Clarion, PA and three (almost four) great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Donna Sue Snow and a sister, Barbara Ann Snow. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Snow family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
