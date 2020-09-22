James Earl Snyder,87, of Bruce passed from this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his son Jeff's home in Saltillo. Born on January 29, 1933 in the Ellard Community, James was a son to the late Quinton Sellars Snyder and Dora Morris Snyder. James, an avid basketball fan, was a star forward during his grade school days at Ellard High School. When graduation came calling for James he found himself contemplating a fulleride basketball scholarship to Mississippi State University. Simultaneously, tragedy struck James's family through the loss of his mother. With a heart for family, James declined the scholarship and stayed home to help look after those he loved and the farm that raised him. Though he missed a educational opportunity, an even better one came along in the name of love. Frances Jean Snellings caught the eye of this young farm boy. The couple would eventually marry and bless their matrimony with three children. Alongside his family, James found a longtime career with the E.L Bruce Company and later Memphis Hardwood as a foreman. Throughout his life, James kept his faith rooted in the Lord. His faith, evidenced by his willingness to serve others at First Baptist Church of Bruce as assistant Sunday School Director, as well as youth volunteer. James didn't simply pass away; he held the cure to death in his soul, an active relationship with Jesus. James leaves behind a loving family to carry his legacy in their hearts; two sons: Phill Snyder of Bruce, Mississippi; Jeff Snyder (Cary) of Tupelo, Mississippi; one daughter, Judy Snyder Swilley of Greenwood, Mississippi; four grandchildren: Kelly Swilley Rice of Greenwood, Mississippi; Megan Swilley Davis of Greenwood, Mississippi; Chip Snyder of Bruce, Mississippi; Alonna Frances Snyder of Tupelo, Mississippi; four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Frances Jean Snellings Snyder; parents, Quinton Sellars Snyder and Dora Morris Snyder; three brothers: Boyce Snyder, Rex Snyder, Rubert Snyder; two sisters: Faye Snyder Chapman, Shirley Maire Snyder Chapman. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM. The funeral service remembering James life will take place in the Chapel of Parker Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00PM with Dr. Gary Roberson and Dr. Jay Stanley officiating. Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman is honored to serve the family in helping make arrangements remembering James's life. Online condolences may be composed at parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com
