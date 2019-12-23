James "Jimmy" Edward Snyder, 73, passed away December 22, 2019 surrounded by family at his home. Jimmy was born December 18, 1946 in New Albany, MS to James and Edna Snyder. He married the love of his life, Betty, on July 31, 1968. Jimmy was employed by Union Lumber Company for 53 years until his health declined and ultimately led to his retirement in March 2019. Jimmy was a Godly man that cared deeply for his family. He was an avid sports fan and always enjoyed watching any sport his kids and then grandchildren played. Jimmy loved fishing, and on his days off he could often be found at Pick Wick fishing with his good friend and fishing partner, Bob Gault. He was a kind, compassionate, selfless man that always helped others in any way he could. He would often send cards or notes of encouragement to individuals and families. Jimmy was a member and Deacon of Hillcrest Baptist Church, and a wonderful Christian example for his family and others around him. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Betty Snyder; his children Jeff (Tina) Snyder of New Albany, and Jason (Amy) Snyder of Blue Springs; His grandchildren who were his pride and joy Dalton, Haleigh, Payton and Jadon Snyder; one brother David (Ann) Snyder of Blue Mountain, three sisters Mary Lynn Peterson of Chattanooga, TN, Martha (Jerry) Gwynn of Cordova, TN, Margaret Snyder of Louisville, KY; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents James Snyder and Edna Snyder, and an infant brother. The family would like to acknowledge the love and support given to not only Mr. Jimmy but also to his family by his caring hospice staff, Farrah Hawkins and Annie Lesure; and also, Bernice McDaniel. Services will be Friday December 27th at 1:00 PM at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany with Dr. Richard Johnson leading the service. Visitation will be from 9:30 am till service time. Pallbearers will be Bob Gault, Hugh Stephens Jr, Roy Cocke, Jackie Hale, Tommy McMillen, Bro. Jim Wells, and Charles Browning. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Hillcrest Baptist Church Men's Senior Adult Class 4. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church building fund. For guest registry and online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Who won on early Signing Day?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.