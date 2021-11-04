Thelma Ann Smith Soden, at age 86, a proud Native American Indian, laid down her mantle and went to the Great Spirit in the Sky on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from Sanctuary Hospice House. Born in Browning in the Big Sky State of Montana on July 27, 1935, Thelma's lineage was tied to the Blackfeet Tribe of Montana. Her parents were the late William Smith and Agnes Belgarde Smith. She attended school in Babb, MT on the Indian Reservation and was enormously proud of her Native American heritage. Thelma lived in Montana until she married Henry Soden in 1954. He died March 3, 2005. They came south to the Okolona area a few years later and made their home there for life. She spent her working career as a seamstress in the furniture industry with many years at Futorian, retiring from Country Furniture. She loved her large family, beading Native American jewelry and loving her grandchildren, who revered their MawMaw. Thelma loved the vast outdoors, was a born again Christian and enjoyed laughter and merriment all her life. She will be missed! A Service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Faith Outreach Church in Okolona with Pastor Jimmy Bryan officiating assisted by her grandson-in-law, Blake Goodson. Private burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery near Okolona. Visitation will be from 4 PM - 7 PM today, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 and from 10 AM - service time on Saturday, all at Faith Outreach Church. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her large family; 4 daughter, Peggy Paepke (Ronnie, deceased) of Fargo, North Dakota, Yvonne Barnett (Steve) of Nettleton, Kathy Long (Steve) of Vardaman and Teresa McCollum (Gerry) of Nettleton; 4 sons, Robert Soden of Memphis, Christopher Soden of Starkville, Danny Soden (Shannon) of Saltillo and Alan Soden (deceased in 1976); her 11 brothers and sisters, Ronnie Smith (Susan) and Billy Smith (Jean, deceased) all of Bakersville, CA, Michael Smith (Sally) of Mammoth, New Mexico, Hugie Smith (Vickie) of Reno, NV., David Smith (deceased), Richard Rearden (Christy) of Slidell, LA, Marcy Garay, Maryann Smith, Julie Alvarado and Pam Hernandez, all of Helena, MT and Helen Smith (deceased); 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Condolences may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Memorials may be sent to Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.