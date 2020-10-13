TIPPAH COUNTY -- William Trey Sonwineski, 22, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at Region One Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Service of Rememberance will be at 1 PM Saturday, October 17 at the Fellowship Hall of Concord Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 17 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Concord Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Dumas Cemetery.

