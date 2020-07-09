Lenora Sorrell

Lenora O'Neal Sorrell, 84, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband Willie Sorrell, five daughters Nora England (Claude) of Springfield, MO, Tommie O'Neal and Lisa McGlaun both of Southaven, MS, Darlene O'Neal of Kansas City, MO,Rebecca O'Neal of Kansas City, KS; one son Kermit O'Neal of Belton, MO; ten (10) grandchildren, thirty-one (31) great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins and friends. The family would like to thank Lori Blansett, Leighanne Scroggins and Nursing staff of North Mississippi Medical Center of Tupelo for the care of their mother. Graveside Service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11am at Mt. Pleasant Chesterville Church Cemetery. Walk-Thru Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."

