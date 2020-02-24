AMORY -- Billy Ray Sorrells, 74, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center - Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church, Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church, Aberdeen , MS. Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery, Itawamba County, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.