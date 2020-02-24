AMORY -- Ruby Faye Sorrells, 81, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Riverplace Nursing Center, Amory, MS in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 4:00 pm at Aberdeen First Pentecostal hurch, Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church, Aberdeen, MS . Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery, Itawamba County, MS.

