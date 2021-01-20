Jimmy Dale Souter, 68, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo.Private . Services will be on Sunday January 24, 2021 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday January 23/2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Autry Chapel Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery.Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of services.

