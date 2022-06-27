Willie Clay Souter, also known as "Tiny", was born March 23, 1959 to Mary Souter and Carroll Hardin. Willie professed his hope in Christ at an early age and joined Springville Chapel Church. He attended 3 schools: Pontotoc Attendance Center, Thaxton, and North Pontotoc High School. He started in the workforce by owning his own pulpwood trucks and cutting logs. He later obtained a CDL and became an OTR driver. His CB handle was "Troublemaker". Although, he drove for several companies, Massengill Trucking was his favorite. He received several awards throughout his trucking career. He was known for never using a GPS. He only used a "Road Map" (Atlas) to get where he was going. He was united in holy matrimony to Mamie McShan Souter and to this union 2 children were born, Clayton Souter and Leslie Souter Ferguson. In 2020, he was forced to retire off the road after 42 years when his health started to decline. He left this earth and entered his Heavenly home on June 23, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mamie McShan Souter; four sons, Clayton Souter, Mario Souter, and Aaron Souter all of Pontotoc, MS and Michael Souter of Portland, OR; two daughters, Leslie Ferguson of Pontotoc, MS and Kimberly Sharp of Hickory Flat, MS; one sister, Linda McEwen of Algoma, MS; 9 grandchildren; one nephew, James Souter of Oxford, MS; sister in law, Sharon White of Water Valley, MS, and a host of other relatives and friends. He also leaves special friends, Willie B. Pearson, Ricky Harris, and Randall White (freebird). He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Charles and Rex, brother in law Andrew Donaldson (Sonny), and many other relatives and trucking friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Family hour will be from 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ in Pontotoc, MS. Interment will be at Springville Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
