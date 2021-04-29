Sarah Frances Souter Wilson was born in Pontotoc, MS on January 6, 1948. She was the tenth of twelve children born to Earl Souter Sr. and Mary Shelton Souter. Sarah peacefully entered into eternal rest on April 26, 2021 while at home surrounded by her loving family. Sarah was raised and educated in Pontotoc County and graduated from the Pontotoc Attendance Center in 1967. She attended Itawamba Junior College majoring in Office Administration. Sarah was a faithful employee at Keystone and Advanced Plastics for more than 30 years. She retired from working in 2016 as a member of the cafeteria staff at D.T. Cox Elementary School in Pontotoc. A devoted Christian, Sarah joined McDonald United Methodist Church at a young age and was an active member until her death. She was a longtime member of McDonald's Usher Board and has served as the church secretary. Sarah loved visiting and spending time with her family and friends very much. She was often visiting and uplifting the sick and shut-in in her community, going to charitable events, attending class reunions and traveling to visit her grandkids Eden and Emmanuel in Maryland. Sarah leaves to mourn her husband of 42 years, Charlie Wilson; sons Marcus (LaKeisha) Souter of Upper Marlboro, MD and Tanka Souter of Pontotoc; step-daughters Kim Hill and Tanya (Carl, Sr.) Wright of Racine, WI; two grandchildren Emmanuel James and Eden Joy of Upper Marlboro, MD; brothers James (Mae Opal), David, Wilson; and a sister Marilyn Ivy all of Pontotoc, MS.Finally, she leaves a host ofnieces, nephews and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Betty Jean, Neal, Archie, Walter, Roy, Earl Jr., and Don. Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, with family hour from 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM, at Payton Mortuary. Service will be Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1:00 PM at McDonald United Methodist Church in Pontotoc, MS. Interment will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
