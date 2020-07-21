James South

James Edward South, 82, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born November 8, 1937, in Itawamba County to Troy Washington and Clocile Dulaney South. He retired after 30 years from Delta International and was a member of Center Star Independent Methodist Church. He served in the National Guard for ten years. He enjoyed doing yardwork, gardening, fishing, and hunting. His greatest joy in life was his family, especially his grandchildren. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Terry Steele officiating. Lee Jones and Jaxon Jones will deliver eulogies. Burial will be in the Center Star Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Bammie South, of Mantachie; two daughters, Melissa Moore (John) of Fulton and Vickie Sheffield (Greg) of Mantachie; five grandchildren, Lee Jones (Ericka), Bethany Jones, Alan Sheffield (Vanessa), Cody Sheffield (Kayla), and Chance Sheffield; seven great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Kaylee, Lincoln, Dakota, Ziva, Ella, and Oliver; special friends, Tommy and Tangie Franks; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Joe South; one grandson, Noah Sheffield; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Greg Sheffield, John Moore, Alan Sheffield, Cody Sheffield, Chance Sheffield, Lee Jones, and Jaxon Jones. Visitation will be from noon until service time Wednesday at the funeral home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with the South family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

