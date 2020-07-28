IUKA -- Jerry Hursal South, 68, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, July 30, at 4:00 p.m. at graveside at New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, from 2:00 until 3:30 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery.

