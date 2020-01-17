Joseph Leonard South, 99, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at his home. He was born February 17, 1920, to Joseph Henry and Amanda South. He graduated from Northeast Junior College. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II, serving during the battle of the Bulge. He was a member of Paden Baptist Church, the America n Legion, and the VFW. He was a farmer and worked as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 35+ years. He enjoyed gardening, tractors and carpentry. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. Earl Barron and Bro. Jeremy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in New Lebanon Cemetery. He is survived by two granddaughters, Cindy (Bill) Glisson and Michelle (Mick) Willms; six great-grandchildren, Kristen (Fiance, Dan Holder) Ledbetter, Holly (Dennis) Mullins, Haley (Jesse) Barnes, Katie Glisson, Alexis Willms and Ryan Willms; one great-great-grandson, Jordan Mullins; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Edra Mae South; his second wife, Annie South; one son, Rodney South; and his parents. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
