Mary Polly South, 77, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019, at her home. She was born December 22, 1941, to Carroll and Mamie Beard Hunt. She was a factory worker and a Baptist in belief. She enjoyed yardwork, fishing, and gardening. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Brad Haumesser officiating. Burial will be in the Andrews Chapel Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Harris (Lester) of Biloxi and Sheila Hurley of Fulton; three sons, Jeff South (Rose Buchanan) and William Dale South (Traci), both of Fulton, and Steve Chilcoat (Amy) of Amory; one step-son, Mickey South of Plantersville; one sister, Mary Frances Lee of Dorsey; a special granddaughter whom she raised, Tiffany South; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gloyce Wayne South; one son, Kenneth Wayne Chilcoat; her first husband, Kenneth Wade Chilcoat; her parents; five brothers; five sisters; a granddaughter, Susan Chilcoat; two great-grandchildren, Shelby Chilcoat and Makenzie Hurley; and two great-great grandchildren, Anna Claire Chilcoat and Cayden Angle. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the South family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
