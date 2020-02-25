Sara Elaine South, 70, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Baldwyn, MS and worked as an accountant. She was a member of Tishomingo Baptist Church. Services will be Thursday, February 27, 1 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS with Bro. Robbie Crane officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo City Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Survivors are two children - Kenny South (Kristi) Tishomingo, MS and Kim Brooks (Rick) DeSoto County, MS; five grandchildren - Hannah Stanley (Jacob), Noah South, Makalah Brooks, Jamie Brooks and Jordan Brooks; one great-grandchild - Maisyn Elaine Stanley and one sister - Sandi Bogardus (George). She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. South, her parents, Clinton Stokes and Lora Mae Smith Roper and a brother, Danny Roper. Pallbearers will be Michael Hutcheson, Jeremy Goss, Lane White, Seth Massey, Joseph McNatt and Lee Gresham. Honorary pallbearers will be Troy Dean, Larry Webb and Ronnie Goss. Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church.
