Sharon Burchfield South, 53, passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness and is now in the arms of her creator, enjoying eternal peace and love. She was born August 6, 1966 in Winston County, but was a resident of both Lee and Union Counties for most of her life. Sharon was a beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt and pet lover. She will be missed by all of those that loved and knew her. Survivors include her husband, Will South of Tupelo; mother, Betty Burchfield of Tupelo; brother, Kevin Burchfield (Amy) of Starkville; and nieces, Rylee, Kenzie Claire and Aubree. Private services will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

