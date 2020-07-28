BURNSVILLE -- Tommy Elliott South, 67, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. Services will be on Thursday, July 30, at 11:00 a.m. at graveside at New Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 29, from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. Burial will follow at New Lebanon Cemetery.

