CHEROKEE -- Earnestine Powell Southard, 79, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. Services will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00am, Carter's Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be on 9:00am - 8:00pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, AL.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.