James Stanley Southern, 87, passed away July 29, 2019, at his home. He was born August 15, 1931, to James Purvey and Mary Eliza Southern. He was U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and member of First United Pentecostal Church where he served as a Deacon for several years. He was the former owner of Coleman's Bar B Que. He enjoyed growing flowers and coin collecting. A celebration of life service will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Larry Hill and Bro. Jonathan Soden officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. He is survived by one daughter, Darlene Nicholson; two sons, Gary Southern and Brian Southern; one brother, Hollis Southern; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil Southern; his parents; one brother, Art Southern; and one son-in-law, Sidney Nicholson. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
