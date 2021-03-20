72, passed away on Wednesday, March 17 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was a member of Carter Branch MB Church. He retired from Intex Plastics in August 2000. A walk through visitation is being held on Monday, March 22 at Patterson's Memorial Chapel from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Graveside service will be Tuesday, March 23 at Carter's Branch Cemetery at 12:00, noon. He is survived by a son; Benjamin Southward, brothers; Houston Southward Wilmur Southward (Glorastine), Wendell Southward (Lanell), and James Southward (Gwen), Sister; Luvenia Powell (George) and sister-in-laws; Christine Southward, Gaysie Southward and Elaine Southward. He was preceded in death by his wife; Barbara Southward, son; Sherman Southward, parents; Elviria and Lucion Southward, brother; Lucion Southward Jr., Truman Southward, Jimmie Southward, Floyd Southward, and Cleophus Southward and sisters; Louise Powell and Della Cummings. Rev. Anthony Welch will officiate. Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.
