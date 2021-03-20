Billy Howard Southward

72, passed away on Wednesday, March 17 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was a member of Carter Branch MB Church. He retired from Intex Plastics in August 2000. A walk through visitation is being held on Monday, March 22 at Patterson's Memorial Chapel from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm. Graveside service will be Tuesday, March 23 at Carter's Branch Cemetery at 12:00, noon. He is survived by a son; Benjamin Southward, brothers; Houston Southward Wilmur Southward (Glorastine), Wendell Southward (Lanell), and James Southward (Gwen), Sister; Luvenia Powell (George) and sister-in-laws; Christine Southward, Gaysie Southward and Elaine Southward. He was preceded in death by his wife; Barbara Southward, son; Sherman Southward, parents; Elviria and Lucion Southward, brother; Lucion Southward Jr., Truman Southward, Jimmie Southward, Floyd Southward, and Cleophus Southward and sisters; Louise Powell and Della Cummings. Rev. Anthony Welch will officiate. Patterson Memorial Chapel has the arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.