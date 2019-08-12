Gussie Marie Sowell, 87, resident of the Blue Springs Community, died Monday morning August 12, 2019 in the comfort of her granddaughter's home following an extended illness. A Family graveside funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Sowell will be at 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Holly Springs with reflections given by family members. Funeral arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care (662)-539-7000. A native of Marshall County Mrs. Sowell was born August 10, 1932, the daughter of the late Robert Edward and Roxie Jane Feathers. She received her education in the Marshall County Public School System and was employed by the Sunbeam and Wurlitzer Manufacturing Companies in Holly Springs for much of her life before her retirement. Mrs. Sowell was a Christian and lifelong resident of the Pontotoc, Marshall, and Union County areas. She will be remembered as a family oriented person who enjoyed caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren who were the love of her live. Mrs. Sowell is survived by two daughters, Martha Katherine Taylor of Laurel, MS and Betty Jo Grubbs (Junior Grubbs) of Blue Springs, three sisters, Margaret Holmes of Fulton, Bessie Shoffner of AL, Donnie Drewery of Marshall County, a brother, Frank Feathers of Mount Pleasant. two grandchildren, Joey Deleo (Meloney) of Laurel and Marsha Spellins (Joel) of Blue Springs, and six great grandchildren. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Sowell family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com
